A Grantham man received a card from the King after he thought it was an April Fools joke.

Peter Clawson, who lives in Welham Street, sent a poem to King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

He soon forgot about it but yesterday (Monday) he received a card from the King.

Peter Clawson received a card from King Charles III. (63369783)

Peter said: "I was chuffed to receive the card. It [the card] has some lovely words in it.

"In the card, there is also a beautiful picture of the Queen with the King.

"I like the Royal Family and respected the Queen so much.

The card featured a picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a young King Charles. (63369786)

"It was a surprise but it was a lovely one."