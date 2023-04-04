Grantham man 'chuffed' after he receives card from King Charles III
Published: 13:00, 04 April 2023
A Grantham man received a card from the King after he thought it was an April Fools joke.
Peter Clawson, who lives in Welham Street, sent a poem to King Charles III after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.
He soon forgot about it but yesterday (Monday) he received a card from the King.
Peter said: "I was chuffed to receive the card. It [the card] has some lovely words in it.
"In the card, there is also a beautiful picture of the Queen with the King.
"I like the Royal Family and respected the Queen so much.
"It was a surprise but it was a lovely one."