A Grantham man climbed to the tallest point in the UK completely barefooted for charity.

On Sunday (August 29), Steve Smith reached the summit of Ben Nevis after a barefoot climb of just over three hours, in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The 33-year-old climbed Pen y Fan while carrying a 100lb barbell to mark the two year anniversary of his mother's death from cancer on July 29.

Steve Smith climbed Ben Nevis barefooted for Cancer Research UK. (50857958)

Steve's mother, Patricia Pendleton, passed away after battling cancer for nine years.

Setting a fundraising target of £500, Steve managed to surpass this, raising £540 for Cancer Research.

Steve reached the top of Ben Nevis, which stands at 1,345m (4,413ft), in a time of three hours, 20 minutes and six seconds with nothing on his feet.

Steve Smith climbed Ben Nevis barefooted for Cancer Research UK. (50857992)

Following the climb, Steve said that his feet looked like Frodo Baggins' in Lord of the Rings, but described the experience as "a blast".

Steve said: "As for the climb, the terrain was very difficult to manoeuvre over, especially the summit push.

"It was more mentally numbing than physical. Every foot placement had to be carefully placed as I couldn’t afford to be complacent, trying to avoid any injuries."