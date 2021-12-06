A 55-year-old man today (Monday) denied a charge of attempted murder after police were called to a domestic incident in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27.

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries, police said.

Lincoln Crown Court (53161343)

Mark Hough, of Manchester Way in Grantham, was arrested in connection with the incident and was remanded into custody after appearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Hough this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea to attempting to murder Alison Worley on October 27 this year.

He also denied a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to his son, Joshua Hough, on the same date.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on April 4 next year.

The trial is expected to last four days.

Hough was remanded back into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a further case management hearing on 5 January next year.

There was no application for bail.

Judge Pini told Hough: "I am remanding you back into custody.

"Your trial will be listed on April 4 next year."