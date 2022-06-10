A Newark man charged with the murder of a mother-of-three has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, denied the murder charge when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday).

Jessop, wearing a grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, spoke to confirm his name and plea.

Clair Ablewhite, 47, was stabbed at her home on Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on February 25.

Her body was found the following day.

Jessop will appear at crown in August for his next hearing and again for trial on October 17, which is due to last seven to ten days.