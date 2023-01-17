A man has denied an offence of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an alleged incident in Grantham.

David Lilley, 42, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to possessing a pistol with intent to cause fear of violence to Nathan Ward on 17 December last year.

Lilley also denied assaulting Mr Ward by beating on the same date and a third offence of making a threat to kill Mr Ward, also on 17 December, 2022.

Lincoln Crown Court (57498883)

Recorder James House KC adjourned the case for a two day trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on 19 June.

Lilley, who is currently of no fixed address, was remanded into custody.