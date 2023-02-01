A 28-year-old man has been admitted to a mental health unit after he was found guilty of being a public nuisance in a Grantham park.

Adrian Nicolae Miclea, 28, denied following lone females through Wyndham Park in Grantham between June 30 and July 18 last year despite being challenged to stop and refusing to do so. He was also witnessed making inappropriate gestures.

Miclea appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on several occasions last year, charged with being a public nuisance.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Magistrates agreed he should be admitted and detained at Francis Willis Unit in Lincoln County Hospital. The unit treats men with a mental illness who have challenging and high risk behaviour.