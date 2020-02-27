Man detained by immigration police at Charcoal Grill, Grantham
A man was detained during an immigration sweep in a Grantham takeaway on Monday.
Acting on intelligence, officers from the Home Office immigration enforcement team visited Charcoal Grill, in Watergate, at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.
A Home Office spokesman said: “Checks found that a 30-year-old Turkish national had overstayed his visa and was working illegally. He was detained pending his removal from the UK.
“Charcoal Grill was served with a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 could be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”
More by this authorTracey Davies