A man was detained during an immigration sweep in a Grantham takeaway on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Home Office immigration enforcement team visited Charcoal Grill, in Watergate, at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Checks found that a 30-year-old Turkish national had overstayed his visa and was working illegally. He was detained pending his removal from the UK.

The Immigration Enforcement van visited Charcoal Grill in Grantham on Monday. (30232351)

“Charcoal Grill was served with a civil penalty referral notice which warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 could be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”

