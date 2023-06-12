A man says it is “devastating” after his car windows were smashed and extensive damage caused inside the vehicle.

Yesterday (Sunday), Benjamin William discovered his Fiat car – which has a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) – was damaged in South Parade after a neighbour said theirs was broken into on Saturday, June 3.

The damage to the car included smashed windows, sun visors ripped off, indicators ripped out, all wiring from under the steering wheel ripped out, winders for the windows ripped out from the doors and the satnav smashed.

The car had its windows smashed and extensive damage done to it in the car.

Benjamin said: “A neighbour told me that their vehicle has been vandalised, so I checked mine as I had not been in it for a weeks. That’s when I discovered the damage.

“It is devastating. This is a vehicle I was in the process of selling and is worth at least £1,500 to £2,000.

“The repair bill is likely more than this and as the car is SORN, it is not covered by insurance.

“I will now have to scrap the car and lose all of that money.”