A man has died following a crash on the A151 near Grimsthorpe.

Police reported earlier that a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident involving a lorry at midday today (Thursday, November 3).

Officers from the Lincolnshire force have now said a man died at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and they are being supported by officers.

The road will remain closed in both directions this evening while accident investigations are carried out.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicles involved should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 171 of November 3.