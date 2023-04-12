Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man in his 50s dies at Oceans Gym in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:00, 12 April 2023
 | Updated: 09:39, 12 April 2023

A man died at a Grantham gym yesterday (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way where the man, who was in his 50s, was found dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Police were in attendance at Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way after receiving a call just after 6pm yesterday (April 11).

The man was found dead at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (63503180)
The man was found dead at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (63503180)

"A man was found dead at the scene. His family are aware.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photorgraphy (63503186)
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photorgraphy (63503186)

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE