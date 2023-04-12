A man died at a Grantham gym yesterday (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way where the man, who was in his 50s, was found dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Police were in attendance at Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way after receiving a call just after 6pm yesterday (April 11).

The man was found dead at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (63503180)

"A man was found dead at the scene. His family are aware.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident at Oceans Gym in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photorgraphy (63503186)

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident.