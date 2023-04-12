Man in his 50s dies at Oceans Gym in Grantham
Published: 09:00, 12 April 2023
| Updated: 09:39, 12 April 2023
A man died at a Grantham gym yesterday (Tuesday).
Lincolnshire Police were called to Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way where the man, who was in his 50s, was found dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Police were in attendance at Oceans Health and Fitness on Kempton Way after receiving a call just after 6pm yesterday (April 11).
"A man was found dead at the scene. His family are aware.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious."
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance also attended the incident.