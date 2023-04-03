A man has died in an incident which saw several emergency services being called to a Grantham home this morning (Monday).

Three fire engines, paramedics and police were called to the property in Sandcliffe Road at around 7.55am, after receiving reports that a man, aged in his 80s, was in "medical difficulty".

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the man has sadly died and his next of kin are aware.

Emergency services called to Sandcliffe Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (63341357)

They added: "There are no suspicious circumstances and we are now preparing a file for the coroner."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene "due to some structural concerns with the property", the police spokesperson added.

A witness reported seeing three fire engines, a fire and rescue officer car, two ambulances and a police unit at the scene.