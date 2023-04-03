Man dies at Grantham home in medical incident which saw large emergency service presence
A man has died in an incident which saw several emergency services being called to a Grantham home this morning (Monday).
Three fire engines, paramedics and police were called to the property in Sandcliffe Road at around 7.55am, after receiving reports that a man, aged in his 80s, was in "medical difficulty".
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said the man has sadly died and his next of kin are aware.
They added: "There are no suspicious circumstances and we are now preparing a file for the coroner."
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene "due to some structural concerns with the property", the police spokesperson added.
A witness reported seeing three fire engines, a fire and rescue officer car, two ambulances and a police unit at the scene.