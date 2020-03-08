A 34-year-old man has died following an alleged serious assault outside a pub in Grantham.

The man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the assault near the King's Arms in Westgate, Grantham, last Friday night (February 28)

He remained in hospital but passed away on Friday, March 6.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"We are sad to report that 34-year-old Danny Maguire from Nottingham died on Friday March 6 following this incident.

Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace, Grantham was charged in connection with this. He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court Monday 2nd March where he was remanded in custody.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can contact us on 101, quoting incident 482 of February 28."

