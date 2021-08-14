A man has died following an assault that left him with serious head injuries, with the police now treating the incident as a murder enquiry.

Following a scene at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington on Wednesday at around 5.00pm, a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The victim died last night (Friday) in hospital.

Police news. (1421602)

Three men, aged 72, 63, 35 were arrested in connection with the incident.

The 72 year old man has since been released on bail, while the other two men remain in custody.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information, that could assist the investigation.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “This tragic development means we will now be treating this as a murder enquiry.

"We are very grateful for the cooperation and support we have received but would like to urge any witnesses who have not yet come forward, to call us on 101.

"If you have any information that you feel just might be relevant, please get in touch. It is vital that we have every detail in order to understand what led to this devastating outcome.”

If you have any information, contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference number 456 of August 11 or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.