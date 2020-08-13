A man in his 50s has died following a collision between a van and a car this morning on the A1 north of Grantham.

Police say another man was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment following the accident at the Marston Toll Bar junction.

The A1 is closed north of Grantham after a serious collision. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (40402700)

The collision was reported at 5.43am this morning.

The investigation is ongoing and diversions are in place.

Police are asking witnesses to call them on 101 quoting incident number 64 of today (August 13).

Read more AccidentsGrantham