A man in his 50s has died following a house fire in Mallard Court, Grantham, on Saturday (June 18).

The fire occurred just before midnight on Saturday when firefighters and the police were called to an address on the road.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a man in his 50s man sadly died the following day in hospital.

House fire in Mallard Court, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (57415608)

"His family have been informed.

"A man and woman in their 50s were also taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

The police are not treating this incident as suspicious.

House fire in Mallard Court, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography (57415687)

