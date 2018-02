Police say a man died yesterday while apparently pushing his bike in Grantham.

The man, in his 60s, was seen near the junction between Trent Road and Harlaxton Road by a member of the public who called the police at about 5.40pm. Police cordoned off the road. It was re-opened at 7pm.

A police spokesman said the incident has been passed on to the coroner.

Anybody who may have any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 327 of February 18.