Grantham man downloaded almost 10,000 indecent images of children, court told
Published: 14:50, 14 July 2020
| Updated: 14:51, 14 July 2020
A man downloaded almost 10,000 indecent images of children on his computer, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
Darren Hale was caught after police received a tip-off about his activities and raided his home in April last year.
Phil Howes, prosecuting, said “Police officers attended at the address where the defendant lives with his parents.
