A man from London who was evacuated to a nearby village around 80 years ago returned with his grandsons to share his story.

Following the outbreak of the Second World War, Edward (Eddy) Bordoley, was evacuated from his home in Hackney in London to the village of Welby near Grantham in 1940 when he was around four years old.

Earlier this month, he returned to the village where he spent over two years of his childhood, along with his two grandsons, Brandon Bordoley and Brodie Berman.

Eddy (middle) with grandsons Brodie Berman (left) and Brandon Bordoley. (53929238)

Eddy was evacuated around 1940 with two of his cousins, Loretta and Lola and a fourth boy, whose name he could not recall, all from London, and had returned to the city by 1943.

Eddy was taken to Welby to stay with Olive Gilbert. He was driven there by one of his cousin’s father in an old Citroen, quite unlike the emotional train scenes that you often see in dramatisations of evacuation.

With eight decades having passed since his evacuation, Eddy struggles to remember certain aspects of his time in Welby, having only been primary school aged at the time, but could recall the layout of the village and where everything was in impressive detail.

Eddy (left), his auntie Olive Gilbert and his cousin Loretta. (53929256)

Eddy said that he couldn't remember how it felt to leave his parents, but that his father served in the Tank Corps in Egypt and assisted with the evacuation at Dunkirk, while his mother worked in the factories in London.

While living in Welby, Eddy recalled a lot of American soldiers stationed at a nearby airbase, who would come in their Jeeps to visit the pub and give him and his friends chewing gum.

They also gave Eddy a long torch, that he still has. He remarked that "all the Americans had one", and remembered fondly the many "goodies" that the American soldiers gave to him.

He added: “I suppose it was good times. I've got such funny memories about it. I suppose I did [miss my mum and dad] but I can’t remember."

Eddy with a water pump that he would have used to collect drinking water. (53929235)

Eddy recalled going in the back of the cart to the dairy with Olive, who he called auntie, and how a pig bit his toe while he was feeding them in the sty in Olive’s garden.

He revisited the old Blacksmith forge where he would often watch the Blacksmith hammering horseshoes and other metal works, as well as remembering the old pond that used to be in the middle of the village.

Eddy added: “Everybody was nice to you in the village.”

Eddy Bordoley visited Welby, the village he was evacuated to 81 years ago. (53929244)

He explained how he attended the local school, which had two classes but is now a house, and went back to a big crater on the edge of the village where he would play with the other children, but would not go any further from Welby at risk of going too near the airfields.

In London, before being evacuated, Eddy explained how he and his friends used to swap the best pieces of shrapnel as children now would trade cards or marbles.

He said: “Things like that now sound so ridiculous. Wars will never be the seem like they were back then.

"Nothing happened for the first six months of the war so we all thought it was a phoney war."

Eddy (middle) with grandsons Brodie Berman (left) and Brandon Bordoley. (53929250)

Eddy first returned to Welby with his wife Maureen in 1960 when he got his first car.

He made enquiries about Olive and found that she had moved to Grantham and had opened a greengrocers in the town. He found out where it was and went in with his wife.

On arriving, Eddy explained that he said: "hello Aunty Olive" to which she replied "who are you?"

When he told her that he was Eddy the evacuee, he said that “she made us so welcome”.

On his first visit back, Eddy said: "I didn’t know whether I was imagining all these things.”

But coming back reassured him and he had a good bearing of where everything was and used to be around the village, including the old pub, school, blacksmiths and post office, as well as the pump that he used to get water from outside his house.

Later in life, Eddy worked in the clothing business, making and manufacturing it, before moving into retail, working in ladies wear and he now lives in Edgware

He had a son and a daughter, Russell and Allison with Maureen, who has now passed away, and has three grandchildren in Alfie, Brandon and Brodie.

According to his grandsons, Eddy is a "very good dancer", especially in the Jive, and plays both indoor and outdoor bowls.