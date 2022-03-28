A Grantham man who faces three charges of raping a boy has today (Monday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Christopher Manning, 37, is also accused of other sexual assaults and possession of indecent images of children.

He is alleged to have raped a young boy between May 2004 and January 2010.

A second rape charge relates to a boy aged 13 between January 2010 and January 2013.

A third charge accuses Manning of raping a boy aged under 16 between April 1 and April 30, 2004.

Two other charges concern inciting a boy aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault on a boy of 13, both also in Grantham.

Manning, of Dalton Close, Grantham, spoke only to confirm his name when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from prison.

No pleas were entered and Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on April 11.

On that date Manning, who was remanded back into custody by Judge Sjolin Knight, will be asked to enter pleas to all the allegations he faces.

Manning was charged and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court in February where he also pleaded not guilty to two further charges regarding possession of indecent images with intention to distribute them or show them to others.

One charge allegedly relates to two images of category A - the most serious - and the other is for one category C image.