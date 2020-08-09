A Grantham man has made a surprising find during lockdown.

André Lopes discovered a wonderfully intact Bronze Age flint arrowhead, estimated to be around 6,000 years old, on a walk in a field near his home.

This is just one of 200 finds reported to Lincolnshire County Council’s archaeology service so far this year.

The ancient arrow head next to a one pence piece for comparison (39878174)

Almost 85,000 objects and over 150 coin hoards have been found in Lincolnshire since 1997, when the national scheme of reporting locally found objects began. And this year, over 1.5 million objects have been recorded nationally.

André, who bought his home near Poplar Farm School one year ago, made the find by chance.

He said: “It’s funny because the previous day to the find, roughly on the same area, I found what I thought was an arrowhead, which, upon further study by watching videos and seeing pictures online, I realised it wasn’t.

Andre Lopes found the arrow head on a walk in a field near his Grantham home (39878177)

“The next day I left home with the intent of finding a real arrowhead, for the first time ever and, never thinking that was going to happen, literally five seconds after I started looking down, there was a perfectly preserved arrowhead two feet away from my feet. I couldn’t believe it, I was over the moon!

“I’m going to get a hunchback because every time I go for a walk I’m constantly looking down.”

The arrowhead is currently with Dr Lisa Brundle, finds liaison officer at Lincolnshire County Council. She said: “It’s amazing what people are finding in the county. We’ve seen everything from prehistoric stone axes, Bronze Age sword pommels, Iron Age brooches, Roman tweezers, coin hoards, early medieval cemeteries and medieval buckles to post-medieval bells.

“People come to us with their items, and we work with a team of volunteers from across the county to research and catalogue them.”

