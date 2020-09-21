Police are investigating an incident in which a van was driven into a ditch and the driver fled.

The incident happened on Somerby Hill in Grantham at about 5am this morning.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call at 5.02am today (September 21), reporting a white Ford Transit van in a ditch on the A52, Somerby Hill, Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

“The male driver was in the vehicle when we received the initial report, but then fled the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 33 of September 21.”

A fire crew also attended the incident. The crew used hydraulic tools to make vehicle safe.