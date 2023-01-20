A Grantham man faces a long jail sentence after he was today (Friday) found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a number of victims.

Christopher Manning, 38, of Dalton Close, Grantham, was convicted of 21 charges including rape after a three week trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Manning sat with his head bowed in the dock as the jury foreman read out the unanimous guilty verdicts.

Lincoln Crown Court. (59947381)

In total Manning was convicted of seven rape charges, two charges of indecent assault, three charges of sexual assault, three charges of making indecent photographs of children, two charges of causing or inciting a person to engage in sexual activity, one charge of sexual activity with a child, one charge of sexual communication with a child, one charge of encouraging or assisting an offence and one charge of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13.

Manning was remanded into custody and will now be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on March 16.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told the court she wanted the issue of dangerousnesss addressed in Manning's probation report.

The judge told Manning: "The jury have convicted you of all 21 counts."

Judge Sjolin Knight added: "I am concerned about the risk you pose to other people."

Manning had been arrested on February 25 last year and denied all the offences when he gave evidence during his trial.

The offences occurred over two decades and began when Manning was a child himself.

All his victims are entitled to anonymity for life.