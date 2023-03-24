Man found guilty of stealing lead from churches in the Grantham area

A man has been found guilty of stealing lead sheeting from 15 churches across the Midlands, including buildings in the Grantham area.

Madalin Gabriel Prundaru, 26, of Redbridge Lane East, Ilford, had denied 18 lead theft charges.

But following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court, which ended yesterday (Thursday), a jury found him guilty of all 18 charges after deliberating for over four hours.

Lincoln Crown Court (61717040)

Lincolnshire Police says all the offences took place during a spate of attacks by groups of men on churches between May and August, 2016, which caused damage estimated at £461,000.

Churches targeted included St Nicholas Church in Walcot, which fell victim to thieves twice in late August 2016, St Botolph's in Newton and The Church of St Denys in Kirkby la Thorpe, along with St Andrew's Church at Witham on the Hill.

Eleven other churches across the Midlands fell victim to lead thefts. Two churches in Rutland, including St Mary's at Manton and St Edmund's at Egleton were among them as well as four churches in Leicestershire. They included St Mary's at Wyfordby, St Mary's at Garthorpe, All Saints Church in Beeby and St Peter and Paul's Church at Sywell which was struck twice.

Two churches in Oxfordshire, two churches in Northamptonshire and one in Wiltshire were also targeted.

Prundaru was released on conditional bail until April 28 when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.