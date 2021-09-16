A Grantham man has been found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children after appearing in court today (Thursday, September 16).

Alan Robert Henneberry, aged 33, of Shaw Road, Grantham, also known as Butcher, was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and one count of sexual assault of a child by sexual touching.

His offences took place in 2019 and 2020 against two victims aged under 13.

The jury returned the guilty verdict today at Lincoln Crown Court.

Hennneberry also previously pleaded guilty to charges of possession of, making and taking indecent images of children. The images ranged from category C to category A.

Investigating officer Helen Morris, of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons, said: “This man is guilty of some of the most grave offences, causing the most serious harm to children. I hope that the guilty verdict brings some sense of justice to those affected.

"Where victims and their families come forwards, we will always dedicate ourselves to the investigation, and do our utmost to bring offenders to court.

"We would like to pay tribute to the bravery of those involved, whose cooperation helped to secure the conviction of a very dangerous man. I hope that cases such as this give others the confidence and strength to contact us if they have any suspicions or concerns.”

Henneberry has been remanded pending sentencing at a later date.