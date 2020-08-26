Grantham man sponsors horse race in memory of grandfather
Published: 12:00, 26 August 2020
| Updated: 12:32, 26 August 2020
A Grantham man is sponsoring a horse race and fundraising to mark the 20th anniversary of his grandfather passing away.
Jack Wilson, of Grantham, wanted to do something special as a memorial to his late grandfather, John, who passed away in 2000.
John was a lover of horses, having frequently worked with them to plough fields growing up.
