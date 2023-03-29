A Grantham man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for possessing an illegal drug with intent to supply it.

His case is among the latest to be heard before Lincolnshire magistrates. These are the results from recent cases.

Owen Lorne, aged 23, of Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on November 6, 2022, in Grantham. He was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154 were ordered.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Lee Caldwell, aged 36, of New Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a glass sliding door, value unknown, at Tesco, Harrowby Lane, Grantham, on December 22, 2022. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £200. There was no order for costs.

Mantas Lickus, aged 25, of

Alexandra Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving on Trent Road on November 18, 2022, while the proportion of a drug, 2.6 micrograms of Delta-9-

tetrahydrocannabinol in one litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit. He was fined £480 and disqualified from driving for 15 months. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and no insurance for which no separate penalties were made. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £192.

Courtney Hill, aged 25, of Belmont Grove, Grantham, and Angela Hill, aged 40, of New Beacon Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to stealing assorted toys, valued at £30, from Aldi in Lincoln on December 18, 2022. They were each fined £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £15.

Lewis Joseph, aged 27, of Eastwell Place, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the burglary of a garden shed in Grantham on February 7, 2023, and stealing a socket set, value unknown. He was ordered to pay compensation of £35 and was fined £40. Costs of £85 were ordered.

Thomas Newman, aged 34, of High Street, Castle Bytham, pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle when required by a police constable in Langtoft on February 9, 2023. He was fined £330. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £133.

Craig Burgess-Wood, aged 50, of Bridge End Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of a man at Marlston Place, Grantham, on August 9, 2022. He was ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days. A restraining order stopping Burgess-Wood from contacting his victim was imposed and is in place until March 8, 2024. There was no order for costs.

Jenny Chapman, aged 38, of Wharf Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Grantham on January 21, 2023. She was given a community order to carry out up to 30 days of a rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay compensation of £100. She also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Wharf Road on the same date. No separate penalty was made. There was no order for costs.

Francis O’Connor, aged 63, of East Avenue, Grantham,

pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified

in Grantham on November 24, 2022. He was fined £120 and his licence endorsed with six penalty points. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48 were ordered. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, on November 24, 2022. No separate penalty was ordered.

Lauren Willans, aged 27, of Range Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on August 31, 2022, when the proportion of controlled drugs delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and benzoylecgonine exceeded the prescribed limit. She was banned from driving for 22 months and fined £120. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £24 were ordered.

Kevin Devine, aged 48, of Swinegate, Grantham, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cocaine in Grantham on May 14, 2022. He was fined £120 and magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drug. Costs of £85 were ordered.

Andrew Roberts, aged 28, of Wimberley Way, South Witham, pleaded guilty to three counts of drug driving in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, on November 15, 2022 when the proportion of controlled drugs cocaine, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and benzoylecgonine exceeded the prescribed limit. He was banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114 were ordered.

Ryan Morris, aged 27, of The Maples, Long Bennington, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Grantham on February 18, 2023, when the proportion of alcohol was 103 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is

35 microgrammes. He was banned from driving for 24 months and fined £615. Costs of £85 and a surcharge of £246 were ordered.