A Grantham man has started his own cooling and refrigeration business after working his way up as an apprentice.

James Clark launched his new enterprise, East Midlands Cooling, last Tuesday, and has been “flat out” in his first week of trade.

East Midlands Cooling offers everything from car air conditioning, bottle coolers and ice machines to commercial chillers and cold rooms.

James Clark has founded East Midlands Cooling. (47116655)

The 33-year-old started out as an apprentice at Grantham Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

James said: “It’s my first business that I’m personally running, but with Grantham Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, [the owner] hired me as his first ever apprentice, so I helped him build the business from the ground up, so I did everything from hosting and implementing the website, I did all the databasing for all of the customers and when he went on holiday, I ran everything from quoting to invoicing and everything in between.

“When I left Grantham Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, [going out on my own] was something that I considered doing at the time, but I didn’t feel that I was quite at that point. Then, moving to the other firm, it’s just built my confidence even more with the larger equipment that we work on and hone in the skills a bit better.

“I’m at the point now where there’s not many things that you could put in front of me that I couldn’t fix, when it comes to the cooling side of things.

“Within the next few months, if business goes well, which it does appear to be starting off well, the plan will be to get an apprentice on board and just build

the business up from

there on.”

Find out more at www.eastmidlandscooling.co.uk/