A self-employed man is living in his van after he was forced to close his business due to disability.

Dominic Taylor, of Fernwood, has been living in his van for more than six months after being sent from council to council in a search for urgent housing.

Dominic has four herniated discs in the top of his spine that causes him shoulder and spine pain and led him to close his construction business.

Deserted Newark town centre on Wednesday morning. (32374426)

Last year, Dominic separated from his partner of 15 years and has since been without a home.

“I’ve been homeless throughout all this freezing cold winter. I’ve been moving about all over trying to work and get through it. I am now at the point that I can’t force myself to keep doing work.

“I need to rely on the help that should be available to someone like me.”

After he split with his partner, Dominic approached Newark and Sherwood District Council for urgent housing but was referred to South Kesteven District Council.

He was hosted for four nights in Grantham in a hotel room but was referred back to Newark to search for housing.

“I’m going through a traumatic experience and I have explained all this to them but they haven’t made it easy for me,” said Dominic.

Newark and Sherwood District Council offered him a shared property in Lovers’ Lane Newark, which he turned down.

“They have offered me a property down Lovers’ Lane but I already explained that I am quite vulnerable and that I can’t be in a shared property,” he said.

“I’m just wondering if things like that are why I have not been looked after or sorted out because I meet the criteria for the emergency housing in a number of ways.

“I’m getting worse and worse and into more of a bad situation. Because of the lack of health, I’m also suffering with mental health issues, such as anxiety.”

A council spokesman said: “We provide support to anyone who is homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“Finding yourself with nowhere to live or at risk of being made homeless can be both frightening and stressful and we have services in place to provide advice, assistance and housing support with the level of support provided dependent on individual circumstances.

“Support can range from working with an individual to extend access to existing accommodation, making referrals to partner agencies who can provide more specific support, helping with access to the private rented sector or help with deposits/bonds to secure accommodation as well as providing an individual with accommodation.

“Anyone threatened with homelessness or who suddenly finds themselves without a home should contact us as soon as possible.

“In severe weather­ — both hot and cold ­— we have arrangements in place to provide short term placements to alleviate exposure to extreme conditions, this is called our Severe Weather Emergency Provision.

“We will always help any person with advice and appropriate housing support based on their individual circumstances and will always offer appropriate advice and guidance to enable access to accommodation.

“At times, that help may not be accepted by an individual but it is there nonetheless.

“Due to data protection guidance, I cannot provide any more information in relation to any individual person, but I would like to ensure that all residents know we are here to help.”