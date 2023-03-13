After running away to the circus when he was only 16 years old, a man wishes to run circus workshops in Grantham as he is now settled down here.

Kane Safronouskas, originally from Bradford, first joined the circus in 2010 and is currently working with Circus Mondao, which is bringing shows to Grantham this week from Wednesday until Sunday.

Since 2020 he has lived in Grantham, and now Kane wants to begin circus workshops to “teach the younger generation the skills I have learnt throughout the years”, he said.

Kane Safronouskas first joined the circus when he was 16-years-old. (62922889)

Kane, 29, added: “I worked in different circuses over the years, I learnt various circus skills.

“I'm hoping to teach them some great skills, for example juggling is great for hand-to-eye co-ordination and hula hoop and poi [a type of juggling] are great for learning spatial awareness.”

Kane first joined the circus in 2010 as a teen as he “always had a dream” and “wanted to make my dreams come true”.

He started as a stage hand, helping to move props around and assist the artists with their acts.

As the years went on, he put together his own act and started performing juggling, roller skating and magic.

When he moved to Grantham, he left the circus full time but does help his former colleagues throughout the year such as during the summer holidays and Christmas.

He also helps with circuses when they come to the town, including Circus Mondao, which is bringing its big top to Belton Lane, opposite Great Gonerby Memorial Hall.

On the opening night it will show at 5pm and 7.30pm.

On Thursday and Friday the show will be begin at 6pm.

On Saturday it will show at 2pm and 5pm and the final showing on the Sunday will be held at 2pm.

All tickets cost £7.50 on the opening night.

Ticket prices on the other nights range from £12 to £16 for children and £18 to £22 for adults.

For more information go to www.circusmondao.co.uk or call 07722 791777.

Kane Safronouskas (right) juggling in the circus. Photo: Andy Payne (62922904)

