Police have now identified a man they wanted to speak with in connection with an assault on a 10-year-old boy in Grantham.

Officers appealed to the public for help identifying the male following the assault on Thursday, December 17.

The 10-year-old child was not seriously hurt but was left shaken and upset after being punched and kicked during the incident on Arlington Gardens, Grantham.

The man in the CCTV image has now been identified and will be spoken to in due course.

Officers would like to thank everyone who helped by sharing the appeal.

The investigation is ongoing.