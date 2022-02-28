A Grantham man has been remanded into custody on three charges of raping a boy in the town.

Christopher Manning, 37, is also accused of other sexual assaults and possession of indecent images of children.

He is said to have raped a boy of 7 between May 1, 2004 and January 13, 2010.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

A second rape charge relates to a boy aged 13 between January 14, 2010 and January 13, 2013.

And the third accuses Manning of raping a boy aged under 16 between April 1 and April 30, 2004.

Two other charges concern inciting a boy aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault on a boy of 13, both also in Grantham.

Manning, of Dalton Close, appeared in custody at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 28).

The rape charges are indictable only and were sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on March 28. The other two linked matters will go with them.

Manning pleaded not guilty to two further charges regarding possession of indecent images with intention to distribute them or show them to others. One charge relates to two images of category A - the most serious - and the other is for one category C image.

These matters will be tried at the crown court.

An application for bail was refused.