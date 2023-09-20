A man has been injured following a crash earlier today (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police were called to a single vehicle crash at 6.35am on the A1 southbound at Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This was reported to us at 6.35am and appears to be a single vehicle collision on the A1 at Grantham.

Traffic was queuing on the A1

“A man has subsequently been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with injuries.”

One lane was closed and there was slow traffic from the B1174 Marston turn off to the A607 Harlaxton/Melton Mowbray turnoff.

Traffic is now moving as normal.