Man injured in incident which closed the A1 for more than an hour at Grantham
Published: 14:49, 16 September 2020
| Updated: 14:50, 16 September 2020
Police attended an incident this morning which resulted in the closure of the A1 southbound at Grantham for more than an hour.
A man was injured in the incident which was reportedly near the A52 turnoff at Barrowby this morning.
The incident resulted in traffic queueing six miles .
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "At 6.20am this morning we attended a concern for safety incident. A 35-year-old man was injured and was taken to hospital. A road closure was in place until 7.40am."