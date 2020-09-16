Police attended an incident this morning which resulted in the closure of the A1 southbound at Grantham for more than an hour.

A man was injured in the incident which was reportedly near the A52 turnoff at Barrowby this morning.

The incident resulted in traffic queueing six miles .

Traffic news (15120256)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "At 6.20am this morning we attended a concern for safety incident. A 35-year-old man was injured and was taken to hospital. A road closure was in place until 7.40am."