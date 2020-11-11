A 52-year-old man has been jailed for more than seven years following a vicious attack in which he repeatedly kicked his victim in the head, leaving him with severe facial injuries.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that James Sneddon, 52, set upon a 59-year-old man at a property on Commercial Road, Grantham, on the afternoon of May 13 this year.

Emergency services were called to the address after the attack, which took place just before 1.40pm, and found the injured man.

He had been left with serious facial injuries, including a large laceration above his left eye, after he was repeatedly kicked in the head by Sneddon. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham to be treated for his injuries.

Sneddon, of no fixed address, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison by a judge at Lincoln Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Remy Simon said: “The sentence in this case reflects the extreme level of violence used during the incident. This was an attack on an individual who was unable to fend for themselves that has had long lasting consequences.

“I only hope this sentence serves as a warning to others that this type of violence will not be tolerated in our county.”