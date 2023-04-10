A man who stole 25 bottles of alcohol from a Grantham store was one of a number of defendants from the Grantham area to recently appear before Lincolnshire magistrates.

The defendants were:

Daniel Brown, aged 43, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of AU vodka, one bottle of Jack Daniels and one bottle of Jim Beam, with a total value of £124, from Sainsbury’s in Grantham on March 15, 2023; to stealing eight bottles of Jack Daniels and six bottles of gin valued at £429 from Sainsbury’s in Grantham on February 22, 2023; to stealing three bottles of Jack Daniels valued at £64 from Sainsbury’s in Grantham on March 14, 2023; to stealing two bottles of AU vodka valued at £68.50 from Sainsbury’s in Grantham on March 15, 2023; to stealing two bottles of AU vodka valued at £64 from Sainsbury’s in Grantham on March 14, 2023. Brown was sentenced to four weeks in prison and ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation over a period of six months. He was also ordered to undertake rehabilitation activity for up to 10 days and pay a surcharge of £154.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Iluian Coac, aged 44, of Chambers Street, Grantham, was fined £220 for driving without a licence in Chambers Street on October 11, 2022. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £88 and costs of £110. His

licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Nicholas Paul Page, aged 32, of Tamar Court, Grantham, was fined £120 and his licence endorsed with six penalty points for driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £48 and costs of £110.

Adam James Anthony

Simons, aged 35, of Kedleston Road, Grantham, was fined £440 and his licence endorsed with five points for speeding at 44mph on a 30mph road in Corby Glen on October 17, 2022. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £110.

Angela Wilder, aged 57, of

Edinburgh Road, Grantham, was fined £200 and her licence endorsed with four points for speeding at 41mph on a 30mph road at Belton Lane, Grantham, on August 12, 2022. She was ordered to pay a surcharge of £80 and costs of £110.

Paul Young, aged 40, of Grantley Street, Grantham, was fined £200 for not wearing a seatbelt while driving on the B1174 on September 14, 2022. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £80 and costs of £110.

James David Edward Bellamy, aged 33, of Low Road, Barrowby, was fined £440 and his

licence endorsed with five points for driving without due care and attention in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on July 29, 2022. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £110.

Kiren Matthew Carpenter, aged 24, of Mallard Court, Grantham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Thames Road, Grantham, on November 27, 2022. He was also fined £220 for driving without a licence. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £352 and costs of £110.

Liam Curtis, aged 33, of Larch Close, Grantham, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failing to give information to police on November 4, 2022, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was

also ordered to pay a surcharge of £264 and costs of £110.

Sigita Fridenberga, aged 38, of The Grove, Grantham, was fined £220 and her licence endorsed with six points for failing to give information to police on October 20, 2022, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was ordered to pay a surcharge of £88 and costs of £110.

Mantas Lickus, aged 25, of Alexandra Road, Grantham, was fined £155 for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on November 7, 2022. He was also fined £465 and his licence endorsed with eight penalty points for driving without insurance. He was also fined £155 for driving without a licence. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £310 and costs of £110. Lickus was fined a further £465 and his licence endorsed with eight points for driving without insurance on Trent Road, Grantham, on November 18, 2022. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £248 and costs of £110. He was also fined £155 and disqualified from driving for 12 monthgs for driving without a licence on that date.

Robin Joseph Baker, aged 32, of Clyde Court, Grantham, was fined £150 for speeding at 53mph on a 30mph road at Gorse Lane, Grantham, on November 9, 2022. He was also fined £50 for not wearing a seatbelt. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £80 and costs of £110. He was disqualified from driving for 21 days.