A man who assaulted a female in Grantham has been jailed.

His case is among the latest of defendants in the Grantham area to be heard before magistrates in Lincolnshire. These are the results from recent cases.

Marc Hubbard, aged 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 months after he changed his plea to guilty to assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm in Queen Street, Grantham, on January 15, 2023. He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 with costs of £100 and a surcharge of £187. A restraining order, running until March 2, 2026, was placed on Hubbard which says he must not contact his victim, except through a solicitor, and he must not enter Queen Street or any other street where his victim may be living.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)

Zak Draycott, aged 20, of Highcliffe Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle, namely a Ford Fiesta, on August 12, 2022, that to do so would be dangerous. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.

Scott David Charles, aged 39, of Uplands Drive, Grantham, failed to comply with a No Entry sign at New Street, Grantham, on September 6, 2022. He was fined £38 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £15. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Edward Parker, aged 36, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to stealing fishing reels valued at £96 from Boyes in High Street, Grantham, on February 6, 2023. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £96.

Stephen Evan Clarke, aged 26, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham, failed to comply with a No Entry sign at New Street, Grantham, on September 6, 2022. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Reginald George Doyle, aged 26, of Totnes Place, Grantham, drove on Alma Park Road, Grantham, on September 10, 2022, when the windows were not maintained and obscured his view. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £88.

Barry Flatters, aged 73, of Dovecote, Rippingale, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on the A15 on November 29, 2023. He was fined £138 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £55. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Mrs Ky Fox, aged 37, of School Lane, Sedgebrook, failed to give information on January 3, 2023, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264. Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Lucy Ann Boyfield, aged 46, of Strood Close, Harlaxton, failed to give information on October 27, 2022, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264. Her licence was endorsed with six points.

Arnis Naudins, aged 43, of Stamford Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on London Road, Grantham, on January 6, 2023. He was fined £17 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £6. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Owen Robert Rogers, aged 31, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on Barrowby Road, Grantham, on January 14, 2023. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £48. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Karla Woods, aged 39, of Bradley Drive, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Manthorpe Road, Grantham, on January 5, 2023. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £32. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Aaron Kelly, aged 39, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, failed to give information on January 3, 2023, relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £264. His driving record was endorsed with six points.