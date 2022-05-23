A man has been jailed for five years and six months for violently attacking his partner in two separate incidents.

David Smith, 42, attacked his girlfriend the first time on January 3 and the second on March 8 at his flat in Granby Drive, Bottesford.

The victim suffered a cut lip and bruising to various areas of her body after being punched and kicked multiple times.

David Smith, 42, from Bottesford has been jailed for attacking his partner. (56850551)

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, May 18.

DC James Piskula, from the force’s dedicated Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Smith carried out two violent and vicious attacks on his partner, one of which lasted for more than two hours.

“These horrendous ordeals left her with significant bruising and swelling to her face, head and many other parts of her body.

“Thankfully the victim suffered no long-term physical injuries and felt able to speak out and seek help.

"I am pleased Smith has admitted carrying out these crimes and the victim now has the justice and hopefully the closure she deserves.

“I would urge anyone who is currently suffering at the hands of a partner to reach out and get the help and support to put a stop to the abuse.

“Our dedicated team of specialist officers are here to listen to you and guide you through the process of reporting domestic-related abuse.

“Anyone can also get independent advice and support through FreeVA – a charity that works towards reducing domestic violence in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

If you would like to contact FreeVA, you can call them on 0808 802 0028 or visit their site here.

For anyone wanting to report a crime, you can call 101 or in an emergency 999.