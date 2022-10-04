A Grantham man has been sentenced to nine years and six months in jail after he admitted a hammer and knife attack on his ex-wife and throwing scalding water over his son.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Mark Hough, 55, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent at an address in Manchester Way, Grantham, on October 27 last year for which he was jailed for eight years.

He also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm for which he was given a consecutive jail term of 18 months.

Hough, formerly of Manchester Way, had earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder and was found not guilty.

A restraining order against Hough was ordered with regard to one of his victims, his ex-wife Alison Worley, until further notice.

A deprivation order for a knife and a hammer was also ordered.

Hough was arrested after officers were deployed to an incident involving three people at a property on Manchester Way on Wednesday, October 27, last year.

Lincolnshire Police said a woman in her 50s was seriously injured after suffering a puncture wound and a man in his 20s suffered minor burn injuries.

In July, Lincoln Crown Court heard that Hough had launched a "vicious" knife and hammer attack on his ex-wife after throwing scalding water over their adult son.

Alison Worley suffered eight stab wounds to her torso during the attack, and Joshua Hough, 22, also sustained scalding injuries to his body.