A killer cycled 17 miles and murdered a mother-of-three in a ‘sustained and brutal’ attack.

John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, stabbed Clair Ablewhite, 47, to death at her home in Colston Bassett in February last year.

This afternoon (Wednesday), Jessop was jailed for 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court for what Judge Stuart Rafferty described as a 'sustained and brutal' attack.

Jessop had been in an intimate relationship with Clair that had ended, mainly over her concern over the 20-plus year age difference.

The relationship ended on February 19 and Clair was found stabbed to death six days later.

Detectives formed the opinion very early on in the investigation that Clair’s killer was known to her.

There was no forced entry to the house in Colston Bassett and no evidence of a burglary, and the nature of her injuries ­— to the head and chest ­— also appeared very personal.

Clair had been using a dating website and within WhatsApp messages there was one man who had not come forward to assist police with their investigations ­— Jessop.

Police got their breakthrough following a media appeal when they got a call from Clair’s neighbour working in France to say he had caught the killer on his CCTV camera.

Not only was there a picture of him, but it had also captured the sound of the assault that ended her life.

The grainy image of a hooded man was their first shot of the killer.

Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley said after the sentencing: “The attack he inflicted on Clair was brutal and relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which finally led to her death.

“At the same time that Clair’s dad discovers his daughter’s body and tries to provide CPR, Jessop is enjoying his first pint in a pub in Newark with mates.

“This was a premeditated attack. As he set off on that 17-mile cycle ride he knew exactly the course he wanted to take.

“He has taken away a loving, caring, and outgoing mum, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

“Today’s sentence will never bring back Clair, but it does mean that Jessop will spend a considerable part of his life behind prison bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort.”