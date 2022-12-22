A man has been jailed for nine years today (Thursday) for two offences of sexual activity with a child after he was seen trying to persuade a young girl to get on a train with him in Grantham.

Tahmid Majid of Whitehorse Road, Croydon, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to the two offences which took place between February 2020 and June 2022.

Majid's victim was only 13 years of age when the offences began.

Tahmid Majid has been jailed for nine years. (61513440)

The crimes came to light on June 26 this year after a member of the public saw two men talking to a young girl and trying to persuade her to go with them on a train to Manchester.

The men had been seen talking to the girl in a passageway next to Grantham railway station. A conversation was overheard to the effect that the girl could earn large sums of money and would be given a house to live in.

The concerned member of the public contacted Lincolnshire Police and reported what he had seen and heard.

Officers attended the area and established the girl had left, in a taxi, with the two men. Shortly afterwards, officers tracked the young girl and the defendant to a hotel room.

Majid was arrested and inquiries revealed he had been travelling from London to engage in sexual activity with the girl for over two years.

Majid was subsequently charged and appeared at court on July 2, 2022, when he was remanded into custody and remained there until his trial.

Part way through today's trial he pleaded guilty to the two offences. He has been sentenced to nine years in prison, handed a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

A court award of £250 was given to the member of the public who called the police. This was awarded by Judge Hirst and comes from the High Sheriff, in recognition of the caller's help in the incident.

DC Helen Morris, Protecting Vulnerable People, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are so grateful to the person who took the time to call us and tell us what they had seen and heard. It was the right decision to ring us. Their actions have been recognised by the court award today.

“My thanks also go to the victim, for her bravery and determination, in helping to get this man convicted and taken off the streets. He has been remanded in custody since June.

“We rely on information from our community to keep people safe. If something doesn’t feel right then ring and let us decide and check the information out. If you are scared or worried about child sexual exploitation, call and talk to us, we will do our very best to help."

Anybody worried about child exploitation who would like to find out more or talk to someone, can go to Support organisations, Child abuse at lincs.police.uk