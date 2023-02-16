Delays to roof work on a man's council home are "driving him nuts" as he and his wife remain in temporary accommodation.

Last September, Terry Austin and his wife were told by the South Kesteven District Council that their council property in Gelston village would need roof repairs after an inspection found "extensive wood worm".

As a result, the couple were put into temporary accommodation on November 28, 2022.

Scaffolding in place at the property in Geslton village where Terry and his wife live. (62442599)

Terry said: "Since then, nothing has been done to the property other than the scaffolding that was put up in October 2022, which they have altered several times and have put a tin roof on the scaffolding.

"The neighbours and the villagers are now getting very angry about the noise from the tin roof the plastic sheeting and road closures.

"Some are unable to sleep at night because of noise."

Terry said that he was told by the council that the work would take approximately six to eight weeks to complete, then he and his wife could return home.

Terry continued: "I have lived in the house with my wife for approximately 25 years now and just want to get back home.

"No actual work has been done so far, it’s driving me nuts not being in our home.

"A lot of our stuff has gone into storage which was for the six to eight week period and we don’t have access to it as we are finding that we need some of the stuff, so we have had to buy new.

"The council have always maintained that it would not cost us anything. Anything we have bought we have sent the receipts but so far haven’t received a penny."

An SKDC spokesperson said: "Work is scheduled to finish before the end of March, although unfortunately the complex scaffolding design - allowing safe access to all areas - meant the timescale of the project has been longer than we would have hoped.

"However, the tenant has been kept fully informed throughout and we will be undertaking some refurbishment work to the property following the completion of the roof work."