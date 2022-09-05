A 30-year-old man has died following a crash in the A1 this morning.

Just before 3am (Monday, September 5), police received a report that a silver BMW 5 series estate had left the northbound carriageway in Rutland close to the Ram Jam service station and hit a tree.

Leicestershire Police officers, assisted by colleagues from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, attended but the driver, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police crash sign. Photo: istock

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning while an investigation is carried out.

PC Adam Wilson, from the Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I’d like to speak to anyone who was travelling along the A1 earlier this morning.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle as well as anyone who saw the silver BMW prior to the collision occurring.

"Any information you’re able to provide could be of great help.”

People can pass on information by clicking here and quoting incident 58 of September 5.

Alternatively call Leicestershire Police 101.