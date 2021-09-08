Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man struck with bottle after Forbidden Forest music festival near Grimsthorpe Castle

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:16, 08 September 2021
 | Updated: 11:21, 08 September 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck with a bottle.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (September 5) following the Forbidden Forest music festival, police received reports of an assault on a man in his 20s at about 1.44am near Grimsthorpe Castle.

The victim was reported to have had a verbal altercation with an unknown offender described as a man in his 20s.

Police news
Police news

The offender reportedly struck the victim from behind with a bottle.

The male victim sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious and Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 188 of September 4.

Crime Grantham Outdoors Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE