Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck with a bottle.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (September 5) following the Forbidden Forest music festival, police received reports of an assault on a man in his 20s at about 1.44am near Grimsthorpe Castle.

The victim was reported to have had a verbal altercation with an unknown offender described as a man in his 20s.

The offender reportedly struck the victim from behind with a bottle.

The male victim sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious and Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 188 of September 4.