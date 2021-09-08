Man struck with bottle after Forbidden Forest music festival near Grimsthorpe Castle
Published: 11:16, 08 September 2021
| Updated: 11:21, 08 September 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was struck with a bottle.
In the early hours of Sunday morning (September 5) following the Forbidden Forest music festival, police received reports of an assault on a man in his 20s at about 1.44am near Grimsthorpe Castle.
The victim was reported to have had a verbal altercation with an unknown offender described as a man in his 20s.
The offender reportedly struck the victim from behind with a bottle.
The male victim sustained injuries which are not believed to be serious and Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 188 of September 4.
- A woman in her 20s who had attended the festival at Grimsthorpe Castle was sexually assaulted on Sunday (September 5).