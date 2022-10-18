A 24-year-old man who was left with life-changing injuries following an assault in Grantham has come out of his coma.

Nathan Ford-Pain was attacked with a bottle in the early hours of October 1 while walking home with his girlfriend and best friend.

He was taken to hospital in Nottingham where he underwent a lifesaving operation and remained in a coma until the weekend.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

Nathan's aunt Lesley Levi said: "He is finally out of his coma and is able to communicate on a very basic level.

"We were blown away at the weekend as we started to see improvements but the doctors have stressed that this is still the beginning of a very long road in his recovery."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends and family to support Nathan in his recovery and friends have also arranged a fundraising football match for him to take place at Harrowby United's ground in November.

Lesley added: "We are hoping that this week will see him moved from intensive care to high dependency. We were able to tell Nathan about his GoFundMe page and the football event and his expression was of shock and delight about what is happening in Grantham to support him."

"It's super special as Nathan is big into his football and used to play for Lincoln City and Boston United as a child."

Police have made nine arrests following the assault in Belton lane which was reported at 1.35am.

A 21-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl are among those who have been arrested and freed on bail.