A man named in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area remains among the most wanted by Lincolnshire Police.

Kyle O’Conner, aged 28, is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Grantham area in December (reference: 20000658595).

Lincoln Police say that as part of their ongoing approach to target outstanding offenders they will continue to release a monthly appeal to locate 10 of their ‘most wanted’ suspects.

Kyle O'Conner (43733745)

Last month’s appeal saw six of the most wanted located. The outstanding four suspects are included in this month’s most wanted list.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “I am pleased Lincolnshire Police has had considerable success in locating our most wanted suspects since this initiative launched last month.

“We maintain our relentless day and night 24/7 approach to locate our most wanted suspects.We recognise that every day these people remain at large is a day which leaves them able to commit more crime and impact on victims and more broadly the community.

"We ask the public who have information which may assist our efforts to share this information with us.This can be in confidence via Crimstoppers or via our local 101 reporting process. We encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in.

"We will continue our relentless approach to locate these people and do so to protect the public and deliver justice for victims.

"To enable us to locate those who are outstanding we need the public’s support. If you recognise any of this month’s most wanted please contact us. Any information you can provide may be crucial to us locating these outstanding suspects."

