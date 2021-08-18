A man charged with manslaughter following an alleged fight in a village near Grantham was today (Wednesday) remanded in custody at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Stuart Gray, 63, of Main Road, Long Bennington, was originally granted bail by magistrates but at Lincoln Crown Court this morning, following an appeal by the prosecution, he was remanded in custody.

Gray, who appeared in court via video link, was charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon following the death of 46-year-old Dean Gray last week.

Dean Gray is alleged to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of a fight in Fairfield Yard, Long Bennington.

A second man, Terrance Hardy, 32, of Main Road, Long Bennington, has been charged with the murder of Dean Gray and was remanded in custody at a hearing on Monday.

The two defendants will next appear together at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 13.