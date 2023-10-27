A man has been making his way across the county in a bid to walk to every city in the UK.

Adam Fergus, 25 and from Grantham, began his journey on February 1 of this year in John o’Groats, in Scotland.

So far, he has walked to 44 cities in Scotland and England, while wearing original Scottish attire, as he grew up in Scotland.

Adam Fergus, from Grantham, plans to walk to every city in the UK. Photo: Harry Parkhill/BBC

While in each city, he is also getting a library card so he can research each place he visits.

He said: “The idea came from researching long distance walking.

“I set off with a simple plan after finding out nobody as far as I could tell has done this.

“It’s quite uncommon to find something nobody else has done.”

Adam is dressed in a Feileadh-Mor, also known as a Great Kilt.

He said it is an “amazing piece of equipment that is unparalleled to modern gear” and he feels like an “ancient Celt”.

Adam is currently in Sheffield and will be travelling to Manchester next.

He is unsure how long it will take him to complete his challenge and has also been thinking about walking to every county as well.

This story first appeared on BBC news online.