A Grantham man was given a suspended jail sentence for assaulting two police officers.

The case was one of a number to feature Grantham defendants who recently appeared before Lincolnshire magistrates.

Here are the results from recent cases dealt with in Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Courts.

Craig Brittain, aged 32, of Melbourne Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of a police officer and common assault on a police officer in Grantham on November 19, 2022. He was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undergo a rehabilitation activity for 35 days.

David Williamson, aged 39, of Cambridge Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of electric cable, valued at £48, belonging to Western Power Distribution in Bourne on April 16, 2022. He was handed a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £26.

Ben Meadows, aged 24, of Alexandra Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of Lucozade from the Co-op in Grantham on October 25, 2022, He was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £4. Meadows also pleaded guilty to the theft of a whiskey gift set from Tesco in Grantham on October 20, 2022. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £6. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £60.

Christopher Hay, aged 35, of William Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of two fragrance gift sets valued at £100 from Boots in Grantham on October 25. He was jailed for four weeks as the offence was committed during the period of a suspended sentence. He was ordered to pay compensation of £130.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of two plug-in air fresheners from B&M Bargains in Grantham on July 22, 2022, and the theft of makeup brushes from Boots in Grantham on November 6, 2022. No separate penalties were made. There was no order for costs.

Danny Webster, aged 27, of New Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving in Derbyshire on July 7, 2022, when the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood exceeded the specified limit. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.

Francesca O’Connor, aged 38, of Harby Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover Vogue while disqualified on Swingbridge Road, Grantham, on October 2, 2022. She was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for three months. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48. She also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the same date. No separate penalty was made.

Lewis Taylor, aged 25, of Shelley Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment or distress in Uplands Drive, Grantham, on June 2, 2022. He was given a conditional discharge for six months. He was ordered to pay costs of £300 and a surcharge of £22.

Debbie Kerr, aged 48, of Beacon Lane, Grantham, pleaded guilty to driving on New Beacon Road, Grantham, on November 2, 2022, when the proportion of alcohol in her breath was 100 microgrammes per 100

millilitres. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months and ordered to undergo a rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days. She must also undergo alcohol treatment for six months.

Jamie Fardell, aged 33, of

Hawthorne Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on Turnor Crescent, Grantham, on February 22, 2022, in which another vehicle was damaged. He was fined £40 and his licence was endorsed with five penalty points. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

Raghu Dahal, aged 45, of Neals Crescent, Grantham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath on Coles Way, Grantham, on October 22, 2022. He was fined £283 and disqualified from driving for 30 months,which will be reduced by 30 weeks if a course is completed. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £113.

Stuart Scrivens, aged 30, of Commercial Road, Grantham,

pleaded guilty to the

theft of a ring worth £360 belonging to Cashbrokers, Grantham,on July 18, 2022. He was ordered to pay compensation of £360.

James Brackenbury, aged 33, of Great Close, South Witham, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order by sending messages to another person in Grantham on October 24, 2022. A restraining order was made against Brackenbury which will last until October 27, 2024. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Lauren Willans, aged 26, of Grantham, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving when the proportion of a controlled drug exceeded the specified limit. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay a fine of £120.