Man pleads guilty to injuring a police officer after she was struck by a car and suffered a fractured skull in Grantham

A man has pleaded guilty to three offences after a policewoman was struck by a car and suffered a fractured skull.

Daniel Noddings, aged 36, of no fixed address, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing injury to a police officer, possession of a Class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.

He has been remanded into custody. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident in Sainsbury's car park on October 7. (42597767)

The incident happened on Wednesday (October 7) in the car park of Sainsbury's in Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the policewoman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesperson said: "We would like to sincerely thank those who have sent well wishes for our officer. She remains in hospital with serious injuries but is said to be making good progress in her recovery."