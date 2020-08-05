Home   News   Article

Grantham man pleads guilty to manslaughter after pub incident

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:18, 05 August 2020
A man has admitted manslaughter following an incident in Grantham in which a Nottinghamshire man suffered fatal injuries.

Luke Templeman, who appeared today (Wednesday) via video link, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to the manslaughter of 34-year-old Danny Maguire on February 28 this year.

The charge follows an incident near to the King’s Arms pub in Westgate, Grantham, which left Mr Maguire with a serious head injury.

Lincoln Crown Court (33219156)
Mr Maguire, who was from Retford, died in hospital on March 6.

Templeman, 28, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, had previously admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm arising from the incident but today he faced a charge of manslaughter and pleaded guilty.

Templeman was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on October 8.

