Grantham man pleads guilty to manslaughter after pub incident
A man has admitted manslaughter following an incident in Grantham in which a Nottinghamshire man suffered fatal injuries.
Luke Templeman, who appeared today (Wednesday) via video link, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to the manslaughter of 34-year-old Danny Maguire on February 28 this year.
The charge follows an incident near to the King’s Arms pub in Westgate, Grantham, which left Mr Maguire with a serious head injury.
Mr Maguire, who was from Retford, died in hospital on March 6.
Templeman, 28, of Launder Terrace, Grantham, had previously admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm arising from the incident but today he faced a charge of manslaughter and pleaded guilty.
Templeman was remanded in custody to appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on October 8.
